You Won’t Get A Better Display Of Northern Lights Until 2025

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Northern Lights
Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Here in the Midwest we are thrilled to have the advantage of seeing the Northern Lights. Sounding a little like the Eclipse, because of a particular cycle stage in the Sun it won’t be until 2025 that we will see a better display of Northern Lights.

Electrons and gasses mix over the Arctic and create the effect we see here in Michigan. So also like the Eclipse trips are being recommend for stays in areas to witness the best display before it fades until 2025. Where have you witnessed an amazing show of lights? Call in this afternoon on my show 3-7p and share.

