Young Woman Paysback Disrespectful Catcaller’s With Selfies

By: Beau Daniels

Love the fact that this 20 year old lady is using social media to call out the people that disrespect her with catcalls. Noa Jansma explains, “This Instagram has the aim to create awareness about the objectification of women in daily life. Since many people still don’t know how often and in whatever context ‘catcalling’ happens, I’ll be showing my catcallers within the period of one month.”

This is a great way for women to flip the script on these pigs, “both the objectification and the object are assembled in one composition. Myself, as the object, standing in front of the catcallers represents the reversed power ratio which is caused by this project.”

This girl made an insta account for every time she got cat called within a months time. She's my new hero. #dearcatcallers pic.twitter.com/TYXjPOqF7Z — Shelby Nelson (@shelby_nelson42) October 6, 2017

Keep in mind that street harassment is illegal in many places and this could be a great tool. More about Noa here.

