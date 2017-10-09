Another Improvement For Detroit

By Beau Daniels
Detroit continues to improve in many areas of life. Now in STD’s. Detroit ranked once ranked at the top in STD’s which inspired a radio bit on my show a few years ago called the STD Alert. But The D has fallen to #28 and Saint Louis is king of the transmitted diseases.

Originally the county containing the city of Montgomery Alabama was released as number one, but that has been corrected keeping Saint Louis the leader. I’m not sure how Mayor Duggan has improved our health fighting sexually transmitted diseases but the improve is huge.

