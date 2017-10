By Scott T. Sterling

Today (Oct. 9) would have been John Lennon’s 77th birthday, and his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney has marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on social media.

Related: Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage for Beatles Classics



McCartney shared an image of himself and Lennon working over a studio mixing desk. “Reaching out to Johnny on his birthday. Love Paul,” reads the warm caption.

See the post below.