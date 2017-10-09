Tom Petty: Tributes All Weekend

The public paid its respects to Tom Petty this past week in a way he probably would’ve wanted, by listening to his music.

Enough people bought Petty and the Heartbreakers Greatest Hits album to propel it to its highest chart position ever, as it re-entered the Billboard 200 at number-two. It was blocked from the top spot only by Shania Twain‘s first new studio album in 15 years, Now. The Petty album sold 84,000 album equivalent units, about 50,000 fewer than Twain’s. Its previous high chart position was number-five, when it first came out in 1994. (Billboard)

Another kind of public tribute to Petty took place at the University of Florida Gators’s football game versus L.S.U. in Petty’s birthplace of Gainesville on Saturday. The entire crowd stood up and sang along when “I Won’t Back Down” was played over the P.A. system. You can find it on YouTube.

Over the weekend, Jason Aldean stopped by Saturday Night Live, where he addressed the Las Vegas tragedy and sang Tom Petty‘s hit “I Won’t Back Down.”

James Corden joined Coldplay on Tom Petty‘s “Free Fallin'” at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Friday. It’s the second time Coldplay has performed the song with a special guest since Petty’s death on October 1st. Last Monday in Portland, Oregon the band brought on ex-R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck.