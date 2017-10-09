What To Expect on the Foreigner 40th Anniversary CD and DVD

The original members of Foreigner reunited on October 6th & 7th at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant to film and record a 40th anniversary CD and DVD. Billboard reported the opening set featured the current lineup of the band led by co-founder Mick Jones, including legendary frontman Lou Gramm who joined the musicians for an acoustic take on 1977’s Fool For You Anyway before current keyboardist Michael Bluestein launched into a portion of 1978’s Tramontane — which he dedicated to late Foreigner keyboardist Al Greenwood. From there, Gramm led the band through the iconic 1981 classic Juke Box Hero.

Bassist Rick Wills told the crowd, “It’s good to be back. We don’t believe it. You probably don’t believe it, either.”

The classic lineup of Foreigner ran through Feels Like The First Time, Double Vision, Blue Morning, Blue Day, Long Long Way From Home, and Dirty White Boy before they were joined by the current band for encore renditions of I Want To Know What Love Is and a show-closing Hot Blooded.

