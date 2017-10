You might be surprised to find that some of these classic songs didn’t reach higher than #10:

Walk This Way Aerosmith 1977

Take the Long Way Home Supertramp 1979

Don’t Do Me Like That Tom Petty 1980

Off the Wall Michael Jackson 1980

Caught Up in You 38 Special 1982

You Can’t Hurry Love Phil Collins 1983

The Old Man Down the Road John Fogerty 1985

Conga Miami Sound Machine 1986

I Found Someone Cher 1988

Just Got Paid Johnny Kemp 1988

