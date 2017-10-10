Amazon, Delivery, Inside Home, Inside Trunk

Amazon Exploring Ways To Deliver Items To Your Trunk and Inside Your Home

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — Amazon has almost perfected speedy deliver to your home.

Now the company is working to make sure your packages get inside the front door, or even in your car.

Sources tell CNBC Amazon is in talks to develop a partnership with Phrame, whose product fits around a license plate and contains a secure box that holds the keys to the car that can be unlocked with a smartphone.

Amazon is also currently developing a smart doorbell device that would give delivery drivers one-time access to a person’s home to drop off items.

The new initiatives are part of Amazon’s efforts to go beyond convenience and fix problems associated with unattended delivery.

