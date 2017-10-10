Detroit Firefighter Fired After Bringing In Watermelon Gift

By: Beau Daniels

Going viral is the story about a Detroit firefighter being fired for bringing in a watermelon as a gift. As mentioned by the Second Battalion Chief it is somewhat of a “tradition” for firefighters to bring in gifts for the others, “It’s not mandatory, it’s voluntary. You come in bearing gifts. The usual gift is doughnuts, but you are allowed to bring whatever you want to bring in.”

Robert Pattison made a bad choice bringing in a watermelon with a bow on top, local firefighter responds, “When you get your first detail at a firehouse, you pretty much know what you are getting yourself into. So you would have to say it was probably a bad call.”

Pattison said his intentions were good, but did not save his job. The Fire Commissioner Eric Jones took action, “There is zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior inside the Detroit Fire Department. On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Engine 55, a trial firefighter (probationary employee) engaged in unsatisfactory work behavior which was deemed offensive and racially insensitive to members of the Detroit Fire Department. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the best course of action was to terminate the employment of this probationary employee.” The Root