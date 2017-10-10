Man Arrested After Making Bomb Threat To Avoid Bill: Police

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — A Pittsburgh man is in hot water after police say he made up a bomb threat to try to get out of paying his bill at a restaurant.

WPXI-TV reports 40-year-old Barry Clapperton is charged with threats to use weapons of mass destruction, public drunkenness, false identification to police, terroristic threats and escape.

A witness told them Clapperton tried to run out on the bar tab twice at a Primanti Brothers restaurant. Police were called to the scene, and another person paid for Clapperton’s bill.

Police say they were about to let him go when a bomb threat was called in to a nearby restaurant. According to authorities, they used a stun gun to subdue Clapperton after he ran from the restaurant.

Clapperton acknowledged he called in the false threat to create a distraction, police said.

WPXI reports a witness said what really irked him was Clapperton got double meat on his sandwich, despite not having the cash for it.