Rock Hall: Fan Voting Heating Up

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Bon Jovi, MC-5, Moody Blues, rock & roll hall of fame
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Fan voting for the 19 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for induction next year heated up over the weekend, with The Moody Blues overtaking Dire Straits for second place.

Bon Jovi still top the list, and their total has doubled to more than 122,000 votes.

The Moodies are in the 86,000 range, and Dire Straits are closing in on 84,000. This pleases Moody Blues bassist John Lodge, who says, “I’ve been reading the posts of tremendous support from our fans to the nomination… I’m blown away. Thank you.”

Even the bottom of the list has seen a change as the late Link Wray has jumped past The Meters, leaving the New Orleans band in last place.

  1. Bon Jovi – 122,101
  2. Moody Blues – 85,871
  3. Dire Straits – 83,545
  4. The Cars – 71,732
  5. Eurythmics – 54,243
  6. Judas Priest – 48,230
  7. Depeche Mode – 44,992
  8. J. Geils Band – 41,820
  9. The Zombies – 37,843
  10. Radiohead – 31,795
  11. Nina Simone – 27,735
  12. Rage Against the Machine – 26,817
  13. Kate Bush – 21,370
  14. LL Cool J – 19,305
  15. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 13,438
  16. The MC5 – 12,932
  17. Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 12,011
  18. Link Wray – 11,102
  19. The Meters – 9,559

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or E-mail to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again air the ceremony, with details to be announced later.

