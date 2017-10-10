Third Man Records To Host Devil’s Night Event In Cass Corridor

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Third Man Records in Cass Corridor are amping up to throw a massive bash on Devil’s Night — the night before Halloween.

The event celebrates among other things the 20th anniversary of Italy Records, the Detroit label that released songs from several local bands, including The White Stripes’ late 90s track “Lafayette Blues.”

In honor of the anniversary, Third Man Records is releasing seven Italy Records reissues – Rocket 455, The Dirty’s, The Hentchmen, The Fells, Soledad Brothers, Greenhornes and Whirwind Heat. The limited edition pink vinyl versions of these seven records, made at our own Third Man Pressing, will be available for purchase at the party.

The event includes performances by multiple musical groups and a costume contest. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and you must be 18 years or older to attend.

Costumes are required. There will be no entry unless you dress up, according to the event’s website.

Tickets are going for $15 and are available online and at the Third Man Records shop in Cass Corridor.

For more information on this event, visit thirdmanrecords.com.