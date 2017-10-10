Tom Petty’s Cause Of Death Remains A Mystery As Death Certificate Is Released: Report

(WOMC) — Tom Petty’s cause of death remains a mystery, according to reports.

The rock icon passed away on Oct. 2 at the age of 66.

Following reports that Petty suffered a cardiac arrest, TMZ has obtained Petty’s death certificate, which doesn’t specify a cause of death.

The outlet reports it lists the cause as “deferred,” which could mean officials are still waiting for autopsy results.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office had confirmed that it was conducing Petty’s autopsy, department spokesman Ed Winter told the Associated Press.

Born in Gainesville, FL, Petty made an impact from the release of his band’s 1976 debut album, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, which spawned two hits, “Breakdown” and “American Girl,” timeless classics that still enjoyradio spins to this day.

Established as one of America’s premier rock acts of the ’80s, Petty and the Heartbreakers would release a series of hit albums throughout the decade, with the singer striking out on his own with 1989 solo debut, Full Moon Fever and following with Wildflowers (1994) and Highway Companion (2006).

Petty’s success would continue into the new century, with the singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 and performing at the Super Bowl in 2008.