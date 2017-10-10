Veteran Who Stole Truck To Help Vegas Victims Receives New Truck

By: Beau Daniels

The behind the scenes stories about the heroes during the honorific Vegas shooting are inspirational. So much one of those heroes received a free truck. Taylor Winston and a friend did not give much thought in taking someones truck they had seen parked with the keys and use it to transport the injured to hospitals. Because of that he was given a new Ford F-150 pick up from a dealership.

Winston hesitated in accepting the pick-up, “It’s been really hard to even get myself to come out here and accept a gift of this caliber.” Like many Americans he also thinks it’s natural to help others in need and is not a fan of the hero tag, “There are so many others that haven’t been given as much credit as I. There are just so many people out there like me in our community, and, I’m sure, across America, that would do the same. It’s been great having a story like that out there versus, you know, one person who’s just super evil.”

Winston also encouraged us to not let this change our desire to attend outdoor events, “Hopefully everyone keeps going out and enjoying these festivals. I know for myself and all my friends, it’s the best part of the year. You can’t let something like this stop us.” More from AZFamily