Boy Scouts Of America Now Accepting Girls [POLL]

By Beau Daniels
Boy Scouts of America, Girls
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

In what is called a “historic move” the Boy Scouts are now accepting girls, “This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example are important for both young men and women.”

This is beginning with the Cub Scouts and will expand to Eagle Scouts in 2019. There was a lawsuit by a mom from Connecticut in the 80’s attempting a ruling that would allow girls into the Boy Scouts, the BSA won that battle. Now the doors are open. How does an separate organization called the Girl Scouts of America feel about this? How do you feel? Take the poll below.

