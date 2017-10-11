(WOMC) — To better incorporate all of the brand it now owns, Coach is changing its name to Tapestry.

The storied New York-based luxury company, most famous for its designer leather handbags, acquired Kate Spade last summer for $2.4 billion, along with shoe and accessory company Stuart Weitzman in May 2015 for $574 million.

“We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands, all leveraging our strong operational foundation,” Coach Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis said in a statement.

According to Bloomberg, as the company becomes a collective house of high-end products, the Coach brand will not change its name.