Eight Great Items That Support Breast Cancer Research and Awareness

Ford Warriors in Pink Embody Hope Hoodie $40

Each year Ford Warriors in Pink creates original wear and gear and 100% of the net proceeds support the breast cancer charities – you can choose the charity you wish to support at checkout! I love a long hoodie and this one is super-comfy.

One of the organizations they support is The Pink Fund, started in Detroit by Molly McDonald. The Pink Fund provides 90 day non-medical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients in active treatment for breast cancer, so they can focus on healing, raising their families, and returning to the workplace.

Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses, $178

Both pink frames and pink lenses are perfectly on-trend for fall, and these Ray-Bans are adorable. Glasses USA will donate 10% of the proceeds from any pair of pink glasses from this entire selection to the Susan G. Komen Foundation during the month of October.

Vionic Beach Noosa Toe Post Sandal $40

I love cute flip-flops and these are designed specifically to be super supportive on the arch. For every pair purchased over the course of October, $5 will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. My feet will be so happy next summer.

Everlast Pro Style Training Boxing Gloves $35

Boxing is a great workout and Everlast makes the best gloves, with enough padding to protect your knuckles and wrists, but not so much that you feel like you’re punching with a pillow on your hands. Choose from colors like black, pink, blue, or red. For every purchase, the brand will donate $1 per sale to the BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation), pledging a minimum of $75,000.

ALEX AND ANI Spiral Sun Charm Bangle $38

I have several ALEX AND ANI bracelets and will definitely be adding this one to my collection. It features a pink-colored spiral sun charm that represents the constant rhythm of change that we all inevitably face. It encourages its wearer to feel the warmth of the sun’s nurturing energy and accept the flow of the universe. The bracelet comes in silver and gold, and 20% of the retail price goes to the BCRF.

Bobbi Brown Pink Peony Illuminating Bronzing Powder Set $55

Apply this powder with the included brush as a cheek blush or all-over bronzing shimmer and you will look (and feel) like summer’s not really over. For every purchase of the set, $11 goes to the BCRF.

Paddywax Hygge Candle in Rosewood + Patchouli from $15

I love a good candle, especially as the days get shorter. Patchouli and rosewood provide warming and romantic notes to any room. Fifty percent of the proceeds from this candle will go toward Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, the event platform that helps to fund the American Cancer Society.

S’well Bottle in Bikini Pink $35

My girlfriend swears by S’well bottles. They keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. This bikini pink version is bright and cheerful and sure to encourage you to stay hydrated throughout the day. During the month of October, 20% of the purchase price for this color will go to the BCRF.