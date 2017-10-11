Eminem Rips Trump in Freestyle Rap during BET Awards

By Stacey DuFord
Getty Images: Kevin Winter

Eminem tore into President Donald Trump in a freestyle rap that aired on the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night.

In a taped segment that was apparently filmed in a downtown Detroit parking garage on Friday, the rapper described the president as “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.” Many references were bleeped for the television audience.

Eminem also addressed the president’s tweets about the NFL and other recent controversies.

Warning: This video contains graphic language and may not be safe for work.

