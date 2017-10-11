Is Eminem’s Rage On Trump A Flip? [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

A bunch of love and rage is floating because of Eminem’s freestyle on the BET Awards blasting President Trump. But many are recalling this.



That was back in 2004 during a MTV bit called “Shady National Convention.” Marshall had Trump endorse him as President in the spoof. Did Em support Trump then? Trumps praise of Em must of been appreciated because it aired, “I know a winner when I see one, and Donald Trump is telling you right now: Slim Shady is a winner! He’s got brains, he’s got guts, and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote!” Judge for yourself. Mashable