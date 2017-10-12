UFC, UFC 218, Ticket, Presale

104.3 WOMC Has Your UFC 218 Ticket Presale Code

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 03: Max Holloway celebrates after his TKO victory over Jose Aldo of Brazil in their UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 212 event at Jeunesse Arena on June 3, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(WOMC) — UFC is coming to Detroit for the first time since 2010.

Featuring a featherweight title fight between streaking Hawaiian champ Max Holloway (18-3 MMA, 14-2 UFC) and future UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC), “UFC 218: Holloway vs. Edgar” takes place Dec. 2 at Detroit’s brand new Little Caesars Arena.

A presale will run Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. until Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Use presale code: UFCRADIO

Tickets, which are priced at $250, $175, $125, $100, $75 and $50, go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Friday at 10 a.m.

The UFC 218 lineup currently includes:

  • Champ Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar
  • Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem
  • Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis
  • Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur
  • Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig
  • Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira
  • Razak Al-Hassan vs. Sabah Homasi
  • Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana
  • Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

 

