Love Motown? Don’t Miss The Motown Mansion Estate Sale

Get your hands on some Motown memorabilia at the estate sale and auction of the former home of Berry Gordy Jr. The mansion is located at 918 W. Boston Blvd. (northeast corner of W. Boston and Hamilton Avenue) in Detroit’s Boston-Edison neighborhood. Gordy Jr. lived in the 10,500-square-foot home from 1967-1969.

The 3-day estate sale will run daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday – Saturday, October 12-14. The sale will feature a selection of collectible and everyday merchandise: household goods, antiques, and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records Company items acquired from Berry Gordy Jr. by the current homeowner, including original pressings of Motown singles, hundreds of 45 records from Gordy’s record storage, and a Steinway piano that was played by Smokey Robinson and other Motown artists.

There is a $5 per person admission to the estate sale paid the day of the sale.

Seating and standing room space is limited. All attendees, online and phone bidders must pre-register. Online registration is strongly encouraged. This can be done by visiting http://www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. You can also register at the door.