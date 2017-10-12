Rent A Detroit Lions Jersey

Don’t want to spend $150 on the jersey of a player who might not be around next year or on a team that keeps breaking your heart? Maybe you just want to wear a different jersey to every game. Rep The Squad is a jersey subscription service (think Netflix meets Rent The Runway) that lets you wear the jersey you want when you want for $19.95 a month.

You pick the jerseys you want and rank them. Then when you’re done with one you send it back in a prepaid envelope and a fresh, clean, new one arrives in 2-3 days. There’s even a version for kids for $16.95 a month.

The selection includes home and away jerseys and color rush jerseys from the Lions, and even jerseys from past players like Barry Sanders. Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers jerseys are also available.