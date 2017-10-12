Stress Relief In The Work Place [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
Getty Photo by Dan Callister/Online USA

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s some interesting stress relief in the workplace. Many of us work in places that are designed with the open concept with no space for privacy and quite place to relax and reload. Now The Pause Pod has arrived.

The Pause Pod has exploded on Kick Starter, “We built a prototype and showed it to the people we work with, family, and friends. In our somewhat stressful society, a lot of people could relate. We built eight of them, an early version, to give to local offices. We decided to try it out on crowdfunding, but we never really expected it to go that well, or to get any media attention and sales requests.”

The question from me is, how would your co-workers respond to a tent in the work environment? Would it create more stress? More here.

