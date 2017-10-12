Tim Hortons Introduces Buffalo Latte

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Craving buffalo wings for breakfast? Now you can get them in coffee form. Sort of.

Coffee chain Tim Hortons has introduced a Buffalo Latte — yum, right?

According to the press release from the company, the drink is “made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor.” To top it off, it has zesty Buffalo seasoning dusted all over it.

“Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?” said Stephen Goldstein, Regional President of Tim Hortons U.S. division. “The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy.”

The specialty beverage, sadly (or thankfully?), will only be available at the chain’s locations in Buffalo, NY, home of the Buffalo wing.

It was created to celebrate the launch of the new espresso line-up featuring premium, handcrafted espresso beverages including lattes, Americanos and cappuccinos – each available hot or iced.