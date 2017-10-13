Bob Seger’s Upcoming Album is Dedicated To Glenn Frey

By Robyn Collins

Legendary rocker Bob Seger has announced the release of his new album I Knew You When coming November 17.

The album will feature Seger originals, as well as several covers. The deluxe edition of the new LP will include Seger’s personal tribute to his late friend, titled, “Glenn Song.” The friends met in Detroit where they grew up and began to work together, according to Rolling Stone.

“I always kind of thought of [Frey] as my baby brother, a little bit,” Seger said in 2016. “He was f–king brilliant. He was a joy to be around. I always looked forward to seeing him. It was always memorable. He had an amazing sense of humor and was just smart, whip-smart.”

Seger version of Leonard Cohen’s “Democracy” and his already released take on Lou Reed’s “Busload of Faith,” are included. Seger altered Reed’s lyrics to include a current political statement: “You can’t depend on the President, unless there’s real estate that you want to buy,” Seger sings, before returning to Reed’s mantra of self-sufficiency — “Can’t depend on a lot of things, you need a busload of faith to get by.”

I Knew You When Track List:

1. “Gracile”

2. “Busload of Faith”

3. “The Highway”

4. “I Knew You When”

5. “I’ll Remember You”

6. “The Sea Inside”

7. “Marie”

8. “Runaway Train”

9. “Something More”

10. “Democracy”

11. “Forward Into The Past” (Deluxe Album only)

12. “Blue Ridge” (Deluxe Album only)

13. “Glenn Song” (Deluxe Album only)