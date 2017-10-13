Bob Seger: Details on “When”

Bob Seger has shared some details about his album I Knew You When, which is due out November 17th.

The standard version comes with 10 tracks on vinyl and CD and the deluxe edition has 13 tracks on Cd and digitally. The album is dedicated to his friend Glenn Frey, but the song he wrote for the late Eagle, “Glenn Song,” is only on the deluxe edition. Seger also pays tribute to Leonard Cohen by covering “Democracy.”

Fans that pre-order the album at BobSeger.com will get an instant download of the first single, “Busload of Faith.”

I Knew You When track listing: