The latest Bryan Adams compilation has two brand-new tracks.

Ultimate, due out on November 3rd, includes “Ultimate Love” and “Please Stay,” the latter of which is available as an instant download with pre-orders. The 19 previously released tracks include such classics as “Summer of 69,” “Run to You,” “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” and “Heaven.” The compilation covers from 1983’s Cuts Like a Knife through 2015’s Get Up.