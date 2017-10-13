Friday The 13th Is A Lucky Day For Lottery Players

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Friday The 13th, Lottery winners
Ross Turpie/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

For many the number 13 is a lucky number. Add Friday the 13th to that and the report that it’s a big giveaway day for the Michigan Lottery. Going back to 2003 The Michigan Lottery says players have scored more than $155 million in Mega Million prizes alone.

Details on the Friday the 13th winners mention giveaways of $66 million, $56 million, $27 million and more. Hopeful we add $47 million to that, because today’s Mega Million’s is at that number.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live