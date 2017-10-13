Friday The 13th Is A Lucky Day For Lottery Players

By: Beau Daniels

For many the number 13 is a lucky number. Add Friday the 13th to that and the report that it’s a big giveaway day for the Michigan Lottery. Going back to 2003 The Michigan Lottery says players have scored more than $155 million in Mega Million prizes alone.

Details on the Friday the 13th winners mention giveaways of $66 million, $56 million, $27 million and more. Hopeful we add $47 million to that, because today’s Mega Million’s is at that number.

