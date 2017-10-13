Missing Hurricane Harvey Dog Found A Stray In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

You hear about dogs traveling many miles often returning to their home. But a dog named Oreo was found over a thousand miles away from his home here in Michigan. The benefit of a micro-chip reunited Oreo with his owners. Oreo was missing in Texas just before Hurricane Harvey hit.

It’s not known if Oreo walked all the way to Midland, MI, “Someone found him wandering in Midland, and she said she picked him up because she was afraid she would get hit by a car.” The statement from the Humane Society continues, “We contacted the person, still a working number, got ahold of her, and she was missing her dog for two to three months. So she was really grateful to hear from us. I think her words were something like ‘my baby!'”

Oreo the dog went missing from his home in Houston, Texas and was found in Midland, Michigan. Tomorrow, he's headed home. https://t.co/9WzZQnDiJo — Nicholas Russo (@nickVrusso) October 12, 2017

The support for Oreo was incredible, “It is so heartwarming to know people care so much. We’ve had offers from flight attendants, pilots, individuals who are willing to pay his way, fly with him, offer up their frequent-flier miles. It’s amazing to see the support this community has for this dog.” More here.

