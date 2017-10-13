Sammy Hagar Birthday Celebration Headed to Big Screen [VIDEO]

Sammy Hagar’s four-day 70th birthday celebration at his nightclub-restaurant Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will be featured in the upcoming movie Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party. The movie plays for one-night-only on December 5th in select theaters and includes performances by Hagar’s friends Bob Weir, Eddie Money, Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, Run D.M.C.’s Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Vinnie Paul, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, and Toby Keith. Hagar’s Circle bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson are also featured.

