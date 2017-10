If your weekend plans include binge-watching a TV series, say you’re finally getting around to Game of Thrones, then you need to check out BingeClock.com. The site figures out how many hours (or days) you will spend watching any show.

And if want to watch a movie marathon, like all the Transformer movies, it will tell you exactly how much time you’ll need to set aside.

I’ve decided I need to get in on The Walking Dead – which will take four days and 16 hours. So, I’ll see you next Wednesday.