MC5 Influenced Aerosmith’s Joe Perry And Brad Whitford

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — I figured there were three MC5 albums, so here’s my third MC5 blog.

I mentioned briefly last time that ”The 5” had a big influence on many bands that followed.

Remember they were actually around when rock music, and particularly the ultra-electrified type was in it’s infancy.

It hadn’t moved into the “playing sports arenas is the norm” mode yet.

Two of my fave bands come to mind, Aerosmith and the Black Crowes.

Joe Perry and Brad Whitford were fans of MC5 in high school and Joe even used producer Bruce Botnick on one of his solo albums with the Joe Perry Project.

Late in Rob Tyner’s, MC5 singer, life, he and I were backstage at an Aerosmith show at the Palace.

Joe was keenly interested in Rob’s latest efforts and Rob went on to slightly embarrass me by telling Joe how good a guitarist I was when we jammed for that USO/Desert Storm benefit I did at the Ritz.

Actually it was 80 percent adrenaline and 20 percent luck that night. Hey a .200 hitter goes 4 for 4!

I think Joe knew better as he came out to see the Dick the Bruiser band in 1981 at the Ritz!

The Ritz in Roseville was the scene of the Black Crowes part also.

They played a “secret” show there the night before they opened for ZZ Top at The Palace. I was the emcee.

After a very sweaty and rocking set of the early Crowes, I was talking to then bassist Johnny Colt upstairs in the crowded dressing room.

Rob appeared at the back entrance and was stopped by security. I told Johnny, “Hey that’s Rob Tyner MC5 etc.”

Rob got in and was surrounded by the Black Crowes who acted like he was Mick Jagger.

Rob proceeded to hold court and Chris Robinson in particular, hung on every word.

Great rockers can still be fans and usually are. “You must Choose, brothers You must Choose.”

It takes a little more than “ five seconds,” but you can vote for them at at rockhall.com.