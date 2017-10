By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Robert Plant has thrown cold water on the idea of a Led Zeppelin reunion.

The iconic band’s lead singer told Britain’s Daily Telegraph “you can’t ever really go back.”

Plant cited a personal need to “keep moving” forward.

He’s been the lone holdout preventing the idea of a reunion from materializing.

The band’s last live show together was in 2007, and since then Plant has concentrated on his rootsy Americana music.