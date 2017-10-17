Best Bill Murray Encounters in Real Life

By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Bill Murray, Bill Murray encounters, Bill Murray surprise
(Photo: Jamie Squire, Getty Images)

A real-life encounter with Bill Murray is a story that will get you free drinks forever. There’s even a website – BillMurrayStory.com  – where people can submit their stories of run-ins. He’s reportedly done everything from crashing engagement photo shoots, bachelor parties, and press conferences at the White House to doing karaoke with strangers and reading poetry to construction workers. He appears to be up for any kind of fun. I doubt I will ever be in close enough proximity to have an encounter with him, but it is a #goal.

He was recently at a Cubs game and the young couple he was sitting next to asked him to record a video telling their parents they are expecting.

Here are a few of my favorite Bill Murray IRL stories:

The time he read poetry to construction workers

. .

When he crashed a bachelor party in South Carolina

. .

The time he invited a stranger to join him at the World Series

. .

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live