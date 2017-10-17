Rami Malek Looks Stunning As Freddie Mercury In Newly Released Photo

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — The director of the upcoming biographical drama film about the formation of Queen has released a new photo showing the “Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek as lead singer Freddie Mercury.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” director Bryan Singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Malek striking a pose.

Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

The film focuses on a 15 year period from the formation of Queen and lead singer Freddie Mercury up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before Mercury’s death.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2018.