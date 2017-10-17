Queen, Movie, Photo, Rami Malek, Bryan Singer, Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek Looks Stunning As Freddie Mercury In Newly Released Photo

Filed Under: Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddie Mercury, Queen, Rami Malek
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — The director of the upcoming biographical drama film about the formation of Queen has released a new photo showing the “Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek as lead singer Freddie Mercury.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” director Bryan Singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Malek striking a pose.

Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic

A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on

[Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury: See the First Photo]

The film focuses on a 15 year period from the formation of Queen and lead singer Freddie Mercury up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before Mercury’s death.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2018.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live