Robert Plant On Zeppelin: It’s Over….”You Can Never Go Back”

As expected, with the release of any new Robert Plant album, the inevitable Led Zeppelin reunion question is bound to pop up with any interview he gives. Plant’s recent chat with The Daily Telegraph to promote the new Carry Fire album was no exception, with Blabbermouth reporting that Plant explained, “You can’t ever really go back. It’s tough enough repeating yourself with something that’s a year old, never mind 49 years old. I’ve got to keep moving.”

Plant touched upon the mortality of classic rockers asking, “How many voices are disappearing? The contributions to our time of listening and wonder. There’s always a trip going to say goodbye. Maybe that’s how people think about me! ‘F***ing hell! Better go and see Planty! How much longer can he keep it up?'”