Robert Plant On Zeppelin: It’s Over….”You Can Never Go Back”

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Carry Fire", Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant
Singer Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performs at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Party in Madison Square Gardens. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images)

As expected, with the release of any new Robert Plant album, the inevitable Led Zeppelin reunion question is bound to pop up with any interview he gives. Plant’s recent chat with The Daily Telegraph to promote the new Carry Fire album was no exception, with Blabbermouth reporting that Plant explained, “You can’t ever really go back. It’s tough enough repeating yourself with something that’s a year old, never mind 49 years old. I’ve got to keep moving.”

Plant touched upon the mortality of classic rockers asking, “How many voices are disappearing? The contributions to our time of listening and wonder. There’s always a trip going to say goodbye. Maybe that’s how people think about me! ‘F***ing hell! Better go and see Planty! How much longer can he keep it up?'”

  • Plant shed light on how the 2007 reunion only spurred on more desire for Zeppelin to become an ongoing matter: “In a way, obviously, it’s pressure again, but it’s a different kind of pressure. The last lot of pressure was, like, having the physicality and the mental capacity to be what we were many, many years ago and actually have conviction and be on it. And people can take it or leave it — but it was great, it was really good. And then you drift off and you get surrounded by this stifling industry that is: ‘why don’t you. . .’ ‘have you thought about. . . ba, ba, ba.’ But when we spend time on our own, bit by bit, we become friends again.”
  • Robert Plant explained that people can’t expect Zeppelin to reunite for no other reason than the fans want them to: “I want to do great, creative things and these guys are my buddies. They’re my friends, we’re soul partners in a big chunk of our creative lives together. But, it’s ever onward and it’s not the be-all and end-all of everything, it’s just what we love.”
  • UPDATED: Robert Plant Tour dates (subject to change):
    November 16 – Plymouth, England – Plymouth Pavilions
    November 17 – Bristol, England – Colston Hall
    November 20 – Wolverhampton, England – Wolverhampton Civic Hall
    November 22 – Llandudno, Wales – Venue Cymru
    November 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, England  – Newcastle City Hall
    November 25 – Liverpool, England – Liverpool Olympia
    November 27 – Glasgow, Scotland – SEC Armadillo
    November 28 – Perth, Scotland – Perth Concert Hall
    November 30 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo Manchester
    December 2 – Belfast, Ireland – Ulster Hall Belfast
    December 3 – Dublin, Ireland – Bord Gais Energy Theatre
    December 6 – Sheffield, England – Sheffield City Hall
    December 8 – London, England – Royal Albert Hall  
    December 11 – Portsmouth, England – Portsmouth Guildhall
    December 12 – Birmingham, England – Symphony Hall
    February 9 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
    February 11 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
    February 12 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
    February 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
    February 16 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
    February 17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
    February 20 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
    February 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
    February 24 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
    February 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Symphony Hall
    February 28 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
    March 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
    March 26, 27 – Sydney, Australia – Concert Hall at Sydney Opera House
    March 30 – Tyagarah, Australia – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm at Bluesfest
    April 1, 2 – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre
    April 8 – Parramatta, Australia – Riverside Theatre
Listen Live