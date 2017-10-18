‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wins With Jaw-Dropping Small Amount Of Money

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — 2017 keeps delivering.

“Jeopardy!” provided another top notch television moment Tuesday night.

Manny Abell extended his winning streak to three with a jaw-dropping win.

Abell went into the Final Jeopardy round with $1,000 and wound up with $1 after getting the question wrong and betting $999. He looked defeated, but it turns out his run wasn’t over.

Both of his competitors went into Final Jeopardy with $12,300 and, not only did they both get the question wrong, but they also bet their entire earnings.

Meaning, both of them ended up with $0, making Abell the “Jeopardy!” champion with a total of haul of $1.

Sometimes a dollar goes a long way! 💵 Head over to #JBuzz for more on this moment: https://t.co/91ZLtoYmpI pic.twitter.com/5CbxtielYF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 18, 2017

At the time, host Alex Trebek proclaimed Abell’s victory as “the smallest win in many, many years,” implying it had somehow happened before.

Turns out, the stunning $1 victory had happened just once before in “Jeopardy!” history. According to Jeopardy!’s J-Buzz website, in 1993, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Derryl Scott also pulled off the feat.