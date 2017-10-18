Jeopardy!, Winner, $1

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wins With Jaw-Dropping Small Amount Of Money

(Source: Twitter/@Jeopardy)

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — 2017 keeps delivering.

“Jeopardy!” provided another top notch television moment Tuesday night.

Manny Abell extended his winning streak to three with a jaw-dropping win.

Abell went into the Final Jeopardy round with $1,000 and wound up with $1 after getting the question wrong and betting $999.  He looked defeated, but it turns out his run wasn’t over.

Both of his competitors went into Final Jeopardy with $12,300 and, not only did they both get the question wrong, but they also bet their entire earnings.

Meaning, both of them ended up with $0, making Abell the “Jeopardy!” champion with a total of haul of $1.

At the time, host Alex Trebek proclaimed Abell’s victory as “the smallest win in many, many years,” implying it had somehow happened before.

Turns out, the stunning $1 victory had happened just once before in “Jeopardy!” history.  According to Jeopardy!’s J-Buzz website, in 1993, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Derryl Scott also pulled off the feat.

