‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wins With Jaw-Dropping Small Amount Of Money

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WOMC) — 2017 keeps delivering.
“Jeopardy!” provided another top notch television moment Tuesday night.
Manny Abell extended his winning streak to three with a jaw-dropping win.
Abell went into the Final Jeopardy round with $1,000 and wound up with $1 after getting the question wrong and betting $999. He looked defeated, but it turns out his run wasn’t over.
Both of his competitors went into Final Jeopardy with $12,300 and, not only did they both get the question wrong, but they also bet their entire earnings.
Meaning, both of them ended up with $0, making Abell the “Jeopardy!” champion with a total of haul of $1.
At the time, host Alex Trebek proclaimed Abell’s victory as “the smallest win in many, many years,” implying it had somehow happened before.
Turns out, the stunning $1 victory had happened just once before in “Jeopardy!” history. According to Jeopardy!’s J-Buzz website, in 1993, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Derryl Scott also pulled off the feat.