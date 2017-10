During an interview that was tweeted out Prince William was asked what his son, Prince George, likes to watch:

We should employ this kid @SkyNews …he got #PrinceWilliam to reveal that #princegeorge likes to watch the Lion King pic.twitter.com/bzdVhwqa1I — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 16, 2017

It’s pretty much must-see for all potential future Kings, right?

. .