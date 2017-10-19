Buy This Now! The Hottest Toy For Christmas 2017

Remember Pie Face? The hot game from last year where an unlucky player ended up with a pie in the face? Were you one of those parents who hit the stores too late only to find out it was sold out?

Get to the store TODAY to make sure that doesn’t happen again this year once your kids start seeing the commercial for Soggy Doggy.

Be the first player to make it around the board to the “doggy basket” but be careful – it involves real water and if you land on a “bone” the dog may shake. Much like a real dog after a real bath.

*Raincoat not included