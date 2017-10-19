Chuck Berry: Would Be 91 Today

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Lady B. Goode", Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry, who would have turned 91 today (Wednesday), is honored with video footage from sessions for his final album, Chuck. The clip features his son and grandson playing guitar along with Chuck on the song “Lady B. Goode.”

