Chuck Berry, who would have turned 91 today (Wednesday), is honored with video footage from sessions for his final album, Chuck. The clip features his son and grandson playing guitar along with Chuck on the song “Lady B. Goode.”
Chuck Berry: Would Be 91 Today
More From 104.3 WOMC
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.