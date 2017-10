Astronomy buffs are excited for tonight because Uranus will be visible to the naked eye.

Here in Michigan, clear skies are anticipated.

The seventh planet from the sun can be located by looking into the southeast sky. Experts say Uranus should appear bright and large enough to be easy to spot, but if not, binoculars or a telescope should give people a really good look at it. The planet appears to have a blue green hue. (Evening Standard)