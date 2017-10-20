Billie Joe Armstrong and Kat Von D Create Basket Case Eyeliner

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and tattoo artist Kat Von D have created a liquid eyeliner they’ve named Basket Case — after the classic 1994 Green Day single. The eyeliner hasn’t been released yet. Kat put a picture of the product on her Instagram story but later deleted it. But she and Armstrong were obviously doing a photo shoot for something.

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

Green Day just announced it will issue a new hits compilation on November 17th titled Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. The set is said to contain the trio’s “20 biggest hits, 2 new songs, 1 new music vid (and) a partridge in a pear tree.” The two new tracks are a different version of Ordinary World featuring Miranda Lambert and a song called Back In The USA.

 

