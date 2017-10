Hallmark Releases Christmas Movie Lineup For 2017

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — It’s not even Halloween and the Hallmark Channel has released it’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup of new movies for 2017.

There are 34 new movies, and they start on Saturday, Oct. 28 on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here is the schedule:

Sat. Oct. 28 – Marry Me at Christmas

Sat. Nov. 4 – Christmas Festival of Ice

Sat. Nov. 4 – The Perfect Christmas Present

Sun. Nov. 5 – Miss Christmas

Sun. Nov. 5 -Christmas in the Air

Sat. Nov. 11 – The Sweetest Christmas

Sat. Nov. 11 – A Song For Christmas

Sun. Nov. 12 – Enchanted Christmas

Sun. Nov. 12 – Engaging Father Christmas

Sat. Nov. 18 – Coming Home For Christmas

Sat. Nov. 18 – Christmas Homecoming

Sun. Nov. 19 – A Gift to Remember

Sun. Nov. 19 – A Bramble House Christmas

Wed. Nov. 22 – With Love, Christmas

Thur. Nov. 23 – The Mistletoe Inn

Fri. Nov. 24 – Finding Santa

Sat. Nov. 25 – The Christmas Train

Sun. Nov. 26 – Switched For Christmas

Sat. Nov. 26 – A Joyous Christmas

Sat. Dec. 2 – Christmas in Evergreen

Sat. Dec. 2 – Christmas in Angel Falls

Sun. Dec. 3 – Christmas at Holly Lodge

Sun. Dec. 3 – The Magical Christmas Ornaments

Sat. Dec. 9 – Christmas Encore

Sat. Dec. 9 – The Christmas Cottage

Sun. Dec. 10 – The Christmas Shop

Sun. Dec. 10 – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

Sat. Dec. 16 – Father Christmas

Sat. Dec. 16 – Unbridled Love

Sun. Dec. 17 – Christmas Connection

Sun. Dec. 17 – Reindeer Games

Sat. Dec. 23 – Christmas Getaway

Mon. Dec. 25 – When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree

Sat. Dec. 30 – A Royal New Year’s Eve