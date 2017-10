By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Babies most of the time don’t have a refined taste for music.

But this little girl named Abby has made it clear that she loves ’80s pop rock.

Her father posted a video of Abby every time she hears the song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers.

The video shows Abby stop what she’s doing, put a huge smile on her face and start rocking out.

It’s so adorable!