Bob Seger underwent surgery Friday to address an issue with his vertebrae, which forced him to postpone the Runaway Train tour.

In a statement, his management says, “Bob is on the road to recovery… According to his doctors the surgery ‘couldn’t have gone better. Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon.”

Seger’s new album, I Knew You When, comes out November 17th.