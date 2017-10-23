‘Eat This, Not That’ Releases List Of Best, Worst Halloween Candy

(WOMC) — Is eating a Snickers from your child’s Halloween candy bag really a bad thing?

According to EatThis.com, it is; and the website created a list of the other candies (mostly favorites) that are good and bad for you.

The website analyzed some of the most popular Halloween candies and created the list based on nutritional aspect of each treat.

The worst candy for you this Halloween is Reese’s Miniature Peanut Butter Cups. It topped the list with 108 calories per three-piece serving and 6.4 grams of fat.

Butterfinger, Snickers, M&Ms, Twix, Starburst and Skittles all made the list of worst.

However, if you think it’s all bad news, the list for best candies, also features some perennial favorites.

The website says the number one candy for you is Jelly Belly jelly beans. At 35 calroies per serving and no fat, the bite size beans are the best of the rest.

Kit Kats, 3 Musketeers and Nestle Crunch were all included in the “Best” list.