Justin Timberlake has been announced as the headline act of the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show on NBC at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 . This will be his third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage. The last time he performed was his controversial performance with Janet Jackson in 2004 and he also appeared in 2002. This will give him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer.