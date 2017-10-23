Mark Wahlberg Is A Big Supporter Of Detroit

By: Beau Daniels

Being a Bostonian, Mark Wahlberg also shows a love for Detroit. His pitch for Amazon to come here was another example of his support for Detroit, “Detroit knows how much I love them. I want everybody to start a viral campaign to get Amazon to come to Detroit. Everybody start making videos. Post them. I’ll put in a call. I don’t know if I’ll get him on the phone, but I’ll try.”

I’ve seen him often here, including days when he was Marky Mark, and most recently walking into the Townsend after playing a round of golf. Add on that, his involvement with movies filmed here, he exhibits his desire for continued growth and success in Detroit like its his second home, “This is the mecca of industry in the United States. Jeff Bezos, come to Detroit. You want to be the biggest in the world ever. You have a bridge right there next to another country. This is the heartland of the heartland. The people, the most talented. You should see the success that we are having with our restaurants here. Dan Gilbert has laid it all out for you. Come to Detroit.”

Wahlberg also shows his involvement with those in need here.

