UPDATE: Rock Hall Fan Voting

Bon Jovi and The Moody Blues are still one and two in fan voting among the 19 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, with The Zombies moving up two slots this week, going from number-nine to seven, passing up the J. Geils Band and Depeche Mode.

Bon Jovi has cracked the 300,000 mark as they close in on 350,000 votes, while the Moodies are in the 275,000 range and Dire Straits is third as they near 210,000.

The full list, with numbers one through nine now with more than 100,000 votes each, is:

Bon Jovi – 343,055 Moody Blues – 271,211 Dire Straits – 207,031 The Cars – 180,748 Eurythmics – 142,135 Judas Priest – 138,453 Zombies – 117,642 Depeche Mode – 111,294 J. Geils Band – 108,970 Radiohead – 68,124 Nina Simone – 67,109 Rage Against the Machine – 62,060 Kate Bush – 53,917 LL Cool J – 44,192 Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 36,912 The MC5 – 36,903 Link Wray – 30,356 Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 29,844 The Meters – 21,365

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or e-mail to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again air the ceremony, with details to be announced later.