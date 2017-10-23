UPDATE: Rock Hall Fan Voting

By Jim Johnson
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum building, designed by architect by I. M. Pei, is seen in this 2009 Cleveland, Ohio, early morning city landscape photo. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Bon Jovi and The Moody Blues are still one and two in fan voting among the 19 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, with The Zombies moving up two slots this week, going from number-nine to seven, passing up the J. Geils Band and Depeche Mode.

Bon Jovi has cracked the 300,000 mark as they close in on 350,000 votes, while the Moodies are in the 275,000 range and Dire Straits is third as they near 210,000.

The full list, with numbers one through nine now with more than 100,000 votes each, is:

  1. Bon Jovi – 343,055
  2. Moody Blues – 271,211
  3. Dire Straits – 207,031
  4. The Cars – 180,748
  5. Eurythmics – 142,135
  6. Judas Priest – 138,453
  7. Zombies – 117,642
  8. Depeche Mode – 111,294
  9. J. Geils Band – 108,970
  10. Radiohead – 68,124
  11. Nina Simone – 67,109
  12. Rage Against the Machine – 62,060
  13. Kate Bush – 53,917
  14. LL Cool J – 44,192
  15. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 36,912
  16. The MC5 – 36,903
  17. Link Wray – 30,356
  18. Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 29,844
  19. The Meters – 21,365

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5th to place your vote at RockHall.com/Vote. The Top 5 artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees. You’ll need to login with a Facebook account or e-mail to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

The 2018 inductees — the five to seven acts chosen — will be announced in December, with the 33rd annual induction ceremony set for April 14th at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. HBO will once again air the ceremony, with details to be announced later.

