Billy Joel is a Father Again

Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:50PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2. Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Photo by Myrna Suarez (@myrnasuarezphoto)
Source: Premier Prep