Billy Joel is a Father Again

Billy Joel became a father for the third time Sunday October 22 when his fourth wife, Ashley Roman, gave birth to the couple’s second daughter at 7:50 pm ET at New York University Hospital in Manhattan.

Remy Anne weighed seven pounds, three-ounces and both mother and daughter “are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Remy’s older sister, Della Rose, was born in August 2015. His oldest daughter, Alexa Ray, is from his marriage to second wife, Christie Brinkley, in 1985.

Source: Premier Prep